Today is Saturday July 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


2 teenagers killed, 1 man wounded in Houston-area shooting

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2022 at 7:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two teenagers were killed and one man was injured in a shooting at Houston-area apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter early Saturday that deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the complex parking lot in north Harris County, about 15 miles north of downtown Houston, at 10:40 p.m. Friday. Gonzalez says two teenagers were pronounced dead at a hospital and a 20-year-old man who was shot twice is expected to survive. Multiple people have been detained. Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with Houston County Sheriff’s Office Homicide says the confrontation may have started at a pool party.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design