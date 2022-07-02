Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2022 at 6:56 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — Clinics are shutting down abortion services in Texas after the Supreme Court in the nation’s second-largest state blocked an order that briefly allowed the procedure to resume in some cases. It’s the latest development in legal scrambles taking place across the country following the reversal of reversal of Roe v. Wade. The Friday night ruling stopped a three-day-old order allowing abortions to resume up to six weeks into pregnancy. On Saturday, the American Civil Liberties Union said it doubted that any abortions were now being provided in the state. One provider, Whole Woman’s Health, says the ruling forced it to stop offering the procedure in its four Texas clinics.

