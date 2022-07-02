Today is Saturday July 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas clinics halt abortions after state high court ruling

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2022 at 6:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Clinics are shutting down abortion services in Texas after the Supreme Court in the nation’s second-largest state blocked an order that briefly allowed the procedure to resume in some cases. It’s the latest development in legal scrambles taking place across the country following the reversal of reversal of Roe v. Wade. The Friday night ruling stopped a three-day-old order allowing abortions to resume up to six weeks into pregnancy. On Saturday, the American Civil Liberties Union said it doubted that any abortions were now being provided in the state. One provider, Whole Woman’s Health, says the ruling forced it to stop offering the procedure in its four Texas clinics.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design