Severe weather hits East Coast this holiday weekend

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2022 at 12:49 pm

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The East Coast is getting hit with severe weather this holiday weekend.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Carolinas as a storm moves through the region, while millions of people are bracing for severe storms in the Northeast.

The National Hurricane Center named its third storm of the 2022 season earlier Saturday. Tropical Storm Colin formed "rather unexpectedly," according to the center, and while not strong it could create holiday weekend disruptions in the Carolinas.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect from just south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, through Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, on the Outer Banks. There is a flash flooding risk, with around 2 inches to as much as 6 inches of rain possible in some of the downpours across the eastern Carolinas.

The storm has already brought wind gusts exceeding 40 mph along the South Carolina coast as it moved through, with gusty winds and rain expected across southeastern North Carolina throughout the afternoon.

"The most significant storm impacts (rain & wind) will remain at the beaches and offshore today," the National Weather Service said.

The storm is expected to slowly progress northeastward Saturday into Sunday and eventually move out to sea by Monday.

Meanwhile, cities including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York and Boston have the potential for storms with damaging winds and hail Saturday afternoon. Some 50 million people are currently in the zone with the greatest severe weather threat today.

The National Weather Service warned that the Philadelphia region into southern New Jersey and the coast could see thunderstorms with flash flooding and damaging wind gusts Saturday evening.

⛈️ Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop by late this afternoon and evening. The most likely chances for rain will be from around the Philly area and southeast into Delmarva, southern NJ, and the coast. #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/nGeQdtZBk8 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 2, 2022

A flood watch is also in effect for the Washington and Baltimore metro areas. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are also a threat, the National Weather Service said.

Holiday travel out of the Northeast could be impacted as the storms come through. Weather will likely not be a major factor at airport hubs like Atlanta, Chicago, Denver or Los Angeles on Saturday.

ABC News' Daniel Amarante contributed to this report.

