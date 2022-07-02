Today is Saturday July 02, 2022
Winnipeg Jets closing in on Rick Bowness as head coach

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2022 at 6:56 am
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets are closing in on Rick Bowness as their head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press on Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness “is the person we’re focusing on as our next head coach.” Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons coaching the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton, where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.



