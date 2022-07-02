Today is Saturday July 02, 2022
Javier fans career-high 14 to lead Astros over Angels 8-1

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2022 at 6:52 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Cristian Javier pitched another gem, striking out a career-high 14 while allowing just one hit in seven innings to lead the Houston Astros to an 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The 25-year-old was brilliant in his first start since striking out 13 in seven innings of a combined no-hitter against the Yankees on Saturday. Shohei Ohtani was the only Angels baserunner off Javier. Ohtani homered with two outs in the first. Javier sailed through the rest of his outing, retiring the next 19 batters before leaving to a standing ovation. Houston won its fourth in a row.



