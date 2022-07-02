Today is Saturday July 02, 2022
Stars add assistant coaches, re-sign backup goalie Wedgewood

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2022 at 6:47 am
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars have added Steve Spott and Alain Nasreddine to the coaching staff while re-signing backup goalie Scott Wedgewood on a $2 million, two-year contract. Spott and Nasreddine will be the assistants to new coach Pete DeBoer. The 54-year-old Spott has a long history with DeBoer, most recently with the Vegas Golden Knights. Nasreddine spent the previous seven seasons with the New Jersey Devils.



