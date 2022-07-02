Today is Saturday July 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2022 at 6:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate who is set to be put to death in less than two weeks has asked that his execution be delayed so he can donate a kidney. Ramiro Gonzales is set to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001. In a letter Wednesday, Gonzales’ lawyers asked Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to grant a 30-day reprieve. The Death Penalty Information Center says such requests for death row inmates to make organ donations are rare.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design