Prosecutor won’t sue Texas AG Paxton over Jan. 6 records

AUSTIN (AP) — Prosecutors say they won’t move forward with a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over his refusal to release his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. The Dallas Morning News and the Houston Chronicle report that the Austin-based Travis County district attorney’s office said in a letter Friday that it wouldn’t sue because journalists who had requested Paxton’s records didn’t want to testify in court because they might have to reveal their sources.



