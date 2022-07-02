Today is Saturday July 02, 2022
Sheriff: People getting out of Texas trailer were work crew

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2022 at 6:32 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say a group of people who were spotted getting in and out of a parked semitrailer in San Antonio were part of a work crew, not a human-smuggling operation. Authorities checked the vehicle Friday after someone alerted a deputy constable to it, just days after 53 migrants died when they were abandoned in a stifling semitrailer in San Antonio. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says everyone in the area is “a little more hypervigilant than usual.” Salazar said authorities were still conducting interviews. But so far it appears the 12 Cubans and two Nicaraguans were in the U.S. legally, but might not have permission to work.



