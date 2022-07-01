Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson died from combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2022 at 6:35 pm

By Jamison Hensley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to medical examiners on Friday.

A spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health said Ferguson’s death on June 21 was ruled an accident. He was 26.

Ferguson died after police responded to a home in the northern district of the city, where they found him unresponsive and being treated by medics. Baltimore Police said that there were no signs of trauma found and that no foul play was suspected.

“Our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiancé, friend and teammate,” the Ravens said in a statement issued Friday. “It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while we continue to support his family and teammates, who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one and will celebrate his life [Saturday].”

Ferguson’s funeral will be held Saturday in Bains, Louisiana, where he grew up.

Ferguson, a third-round pick by the Ravens in 2019, appeared to have worked hard to be in the best shape of his career, dropping a significant amount of weight. He was playing a bigger role on defense during the team’s offseason workouts this spring while starting outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh were recovering from surgeries.

Known as “Sack Daddy” coming out of Louisiana Tech, Ferguson holds the FBS record for career sacks with 45. In three NFL seasons, he totaled 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Ferguson had three children — Jyce, Jrea and Demi — all of whom are under the age of 5.

On an online fundraiser set up for the children, it was revealed that Ferguson and his family had recently survived a house fire that claimed many of the children’s belongings. “He desperately tried to put out the fire in order to save his children’s possessions to the point where his own toes were burned in the process,” the post said.

Go Back