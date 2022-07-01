Police search for suspects in aggravated robbery

July 1, 2022

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department says it needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. On Friday around 1:25 p.m., officers responded to Kay’s Jewelers in Longview Mall in reference to a robbery that had just occurred. Upon arriva, officers spoke to an employee, who said that a male and female posed as customers by walking up to the jewelry counter and began looking at jewelry. The male then reached into his pocket, produced a can of pepper spray, and sprayed the employee. The male and female ran out of a nearby store with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

Officers were able to locate a photo of the suspects. The male suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white baseball cap, a red shirt, and black pants. He also has the word “King” tattooed on his neck/chest area and “Sir Prince X 10/20” on his right forearm. The female suspect is described as wearing a white tank top and shorts with her hair in a bun. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

