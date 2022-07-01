Today is Friday July 01, 2022
Tyler police issue July 4 advisory

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2022 at 5:51 pm
Tyler police issue July 4 advisoryTYLER — With the 4th of July at hand, Tyler police are issuing an advisory to keep the holiday enjoyable — and safe. They’re eyeballing the Lindsey Park fireworks show and associated traffic control, celebratory gunfire within the city limits, and discharging of fireworks within the city limits. The gates will open at 2 p.m. for Monday’s 4th of July celebration and fireworks show at Lindsey Park. The fireworks show will start around 9:15 p.m. Parking for the event will be on the north side of Spur 364 by the soccer fields. You’re asked to be aware that Spur 364 will be closed to all traffic at 8:4 5 p.m. between Loop 323 and Greenbriar Rd. After the fireworks show all eastbound traffic on Spur 364 will have to turn right onto Loop 323.

Police also remind you that all fireworks are prohibited in the City of Tyler. If you are caught discharging fireworks you are subject to a citation. Fireworks are also not allowed in city parks, which include Lake Tyler Parks and Lindsey Park. Police also note that the discharge of firearms into the air is a violation of the law. The reckless use of any firearm is hazardous, and the act of indiscriminately discharging a firearm in celebration is not as harmless as some believe, according to police. They caution that celebratory gunfire — shots fired into the air — can cause serious injury, death, and property damage.



