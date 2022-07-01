Marvel’s newest star, Aramis Knight, talks playing ‘Ms. Marvel”s Red Dagger

Marvel Studios

Actor Aramis Knight made his debut in Wednesday's fourth episode of Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, and his team up with the show's title character, played by Iman Vellani, was an instant hit with fans.

Knight plays Kareem, a masked vigilante crime fighter and one of the mysterious group of Pakistan-based heroes known as the Red Daggers.

A visit to her grandmother's native Karachi to study the origins of her powers led Vellani's Kamala Khan to be tracked -- and later defended -- by the group.

Knight tells ABC Audio he was sure he was auditioning for the character -- who goes by the Red Dagger in the comics -- when he heard about it, in spite of Marvel's famous secrecy.

"When I heard ... they were looking for Southeast Asian actors and that it was a Marvel show. Didn't take much research to figure out that it was Ms. Marvel," he smiles.

"And then I started reading the comics and found Kareem. And I was like, 'Oh, this must be who I'm auditioning for. I mean, come on! Like, I look just like the guy!' And I just had a feeling from then on."

We wanted to know if Knight was ready to see cosplayers playing him. "YESSS!" he says.

"I'm trying to go to Comic-Con this year [in July], trying to take a picture with every person who dresses up as Red Dagger."

He adds, "I'm really hoping we get some Halloween costumes. A couple of my friends have already promised me that they're going to be 'me' for Halloween ..."

The actor of Pakistani descent says, "Overall ... I'm just excited to ... represent for our culture, to be able to be a superhero, to be able to do what I love and to be a part of a company like Marvel. It's just, it's amazing!"

