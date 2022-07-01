WNBA’s Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russian court

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2022 at 2:48 pm

MOSCOW (AP/Staff) – WNBA star and native Texan Brittney Griner has gone on trial in a Russian court on charges of possessing cannabis oil. Griner, a former Baylor standout, was arrested in February at a Moscow airport while traveling to play for a Russian team. The Phoenix Mercury center and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The next session was set for July 7. A U.S. Embassy official who was in court said she spoke with Griner, who “is doing as well as can be expected in these difficult circumstances.” Her case comes at an extraordinarily low point in Moscow-Washington relations. Griner was arrested less than a week before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, which aggravated already high tensions.

Go Back