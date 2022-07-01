In a small village, prayers and hope for missing migrants

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2022 at 1:18 pm

SAN MARCOS ATEXQUILAPAN, Mexico (AP) – The wait for news has been agonizing for families from Mexico to Honduras whose relatives were being smuggled through south Texas this week. Now they hope for what before would have been dreaded — capture by the Border Patrol, even placement in hospitalis — anything but confirmation that their loved ones were among the 53 migrants who died inside a sweltering trailer in Texas. Then again, at least they would know. For now parents re-read last messages, swipe through photos, wait for a phone call, and pray.

