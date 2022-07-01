Today is Friday July 01, 2022
Police: Over $450,000 seized, believed to come from criminal activity

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2022 at 12:45 pm
Police: Over 0,000 seized, believed to come from criminal activityHENDERSON – During a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Highway 259 in Henderson, police say they uncovered over $450,000 believed to have come from criminal activity. According to our news partner KETK, the officers are working on a joint task force with Mt. Enterprise Marshal John Randolph. During the stop, they noted several behaviors and travel plans that officials said are consistent with criminal activity. The officers say they made the find after receiving consent to search the car by both occupants. The U.S. currency was seized pending a seizure forfeiture hearing. The case is still under investigation, according to Henderson police.



