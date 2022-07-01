Comment invited on proposed changes to Waljim Street extension

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2022 at 11:29 am

TYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is hosting a public meeting to inform the public about proposed changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street. The changes to the proposed amendment to the Master Street Plan would remove a section of the proposed Waljim Street extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive. The public meeting will be held on Thursday, July 7, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Tyler Development Center, on W. Ferguson St. According to a news release, staff from the MPO will be in attendance to answer questions and provide information about the Master Street Plan and the proposed amendment. Click here for more details.

Go Back