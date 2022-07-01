Today is Friday July 01, 2022
Comment invited on proposed changes to Waljim Street extension

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2022 at 11:29 am
Comment invited on proposed changes to Waljim Street extensionTYLER — The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is hosting a public meeting to inform the public about proposed changes to a planned extension of Waljim Street. The changes to the proposed amendment to the Master Street Plan would remove a section of the proposed Waljim Street extension between South Town Drive and Thigpen Drive. The public meeting will be held on Thursday, July 7, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Tyler Development Center, on W. Ferguson St. According to a news release, staff from the MPO will be in attendance to answer questions and provide information about the Master Street Plan and the proposed amendment. Click here for more details.



