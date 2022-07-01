Rangerettes select 36 freshmen for 83rd line

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2022 at 11:10 am

KILGORE — 36 young women have become the newest members of the world-famous Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team. The announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminated “tryout week.” 84 hopefuls applied this year for a coveted position on the 83rd Rangerette line. The new Rangerettes will join 32 sophomores to make a team of 68. According to a news release, the Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.

Go Back