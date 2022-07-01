Today is Friday July 01, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2022 at 11:06 am
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix
Stranger Things: Witness the epic conclusion between Vecna [veck-na] and the crew from Hawkins in volume two of Stranger Things season four.

The Upshaws: Continue to ride life’s ups and downs with The Upshaws in season two of the sitcom about the chaotic and loveable family.

Beauty: After she’s offered a lucrative recording contract, a young woman struggles to maintain her voice in the new film Beauty.


Hulu
Only Murders in the Building: Over on Hulu, start solving all the mysteries while you stream the first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building season two.

Disney+
Baymax!: On Disney+, reunite with fan-favorite inflatable healthcare companion Baymax in the new animated series.

Amazon Prime Video
The Terminal List: And, finally, on Prime Video, Chris Pratt stars as a Navy SEAL out for revenge in The Terminal List, a new action series based on the best-selling books.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



