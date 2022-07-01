Today is Friday July 01, 2022
Life sentence upheld in Upshur County assault

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2022 at 10:49 am
Life sentence upheld in Upshur County assaultGILMER — The 12th Court of Appeals has affirmed the life sentence of Joshua David Verhoef. According to a news release from the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office, Verhoef was convicted and sentenced in April 2021 for striking and choking his girlfriend at her home in the Union Grove community. He was said to be high on methamphetamines at the time. The victim was able to escape and ask a neighbor to call 911. The jury heard evidence that Verhoef had over 20 criminal convictions.



