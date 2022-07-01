Today is Friday July 01, 2022
‘DWTS’ dancer Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcome first child together

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2022 at 8:05 am
ABC/Maarten de Boer

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess and her boyfriend, actor Brian Green Austin, welcomed their first child together, a boy, on Tuesday.

Burgess, 37, shared the news Thursday on Instagram, writing, "Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm," alongside a black and white photo of the baby clutching his dad's finger.

“My heart is now forever outside of my body,” she added.

This is Green's fifth child. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has a 20-year-old son, Kassius, with actress Vanessa Marcil. He also shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



