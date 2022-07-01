Today is Friday July 01, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


American offers to boost pilot pay 17% by the end of 2024

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2022 at 7:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — Airlines facing a pilot shortage are boosting pay. The CEO of American Airlines said Thursday that his airline has offered to raise pilot wages by nearly 17% through the end of 2024. That means a senior captain on a big plane like the Boeing 777 could earn a base salary of about $425,000 a year. American’s offer comes after United struck a deal to give its pilots pay raises over the next 18 months. United pilots are voting on that offer through mid-July. Pilots at Delta, Southwest and Alaska are in contract negotiations too.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design