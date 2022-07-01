Today is Friday July 01, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man gets life in prison in fatal shooting of Texas officer

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2022 at 7:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH (AP) – Prosecutors say a man has been sentenced in Texas to life in prison in the 2018 fatal shooting of an undercover Fort Worth police officer. A Tarrant County jury sentenced 36-year-old Timothy Huff to life in prison without parole Wednesday in the death of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. The jury found Huff guilty of capital murder Monday. Prosecutors say Huff didn’t shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design