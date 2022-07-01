Man gets life in prison in fatal shooting of Texas officer

FORT WORTH (AP) – Prosecutors say a man has been sentenced in Texas to life in prison in the 2018 fatal shooting of an undercover Fort Worth police officer. A Tarrant County jury sentenced 36-year-old Timothy Huff to life in prison without parole Wednesday in the death of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. The jury found Huff guilty of capital murder Monday. Prosecutors say Huff didn’t shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed.

