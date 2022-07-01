Today is Friday July 01, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man who sold pistol to hostage-taker in Texas pleads guilty

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2022 at 4:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a man who sold a pistol to a man who used it to hold four hostages inside a Texas synagogue before being fatally shot by the FBI in January pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal gun crime. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors said he sold Malik Faisal Akram the weapon Akram used when he entered Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-area suburb of Colleyville on Jan. 15 and held the synagogue’s rabbi and three others hostage. Williams faces up to 10 years in federal prison.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design