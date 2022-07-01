Today is Friday July 01, 2022
Texas orders districts to audit, fix school security issues

Posted/updated on: July 1, 2022 at 4:37 am
AUSTIN (AP) – State officials are ordering local school districts across Texas to audit and correct security deficiencies at their schools before the start of the next school year. The Texas Education Agency issued directives Thursday “to support the safety and security of public schools.” The order especially targets how secure exterior doors are. The directives come more than a month after an 18-year-old gunman entered a Uvalde elementary school’s unlocked door and shot and killed 19 children and two teachers. State lawmakers have targeted school security and mental health issues without further regulating firearms access.



