Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. has foot surgery, out 4-6 months

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 7:14 pm

By Tim Macmahon

Memphis Grizzlies power forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent surgery Wednesday to address a stress fracture in his right foot, the team announced.

Jackson is expected to be sidelined approximately four to six months and make a full recovery, according to the team.

The 22-year-old Jackson’s career has been detoured by injuries, but he is coming off the most productive season of his four-year career. He averaged career-bests of 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and a league-leading 2.3 blocks for the Grizzlies, who tied a franchise record with 56 regular-season wins to earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Jackson’s first two seasons ended early because of knee injuries, including a meniscus tear suffered in the Orlando bubble that required surgery to repair. Jackson missed most of the 2020-21 season while recovering from the operation, playing only 11 regular-season games and the playoffs.

Jackson stayed healthy in 2021-22, playing in 78 games and earning first-team All-Defensive honors. He played a key role in the Grizzlies winning their first playoff series since 2015.

Jackson, who forms one of the NBA’s best young duos with All-NBA point guard Ja Morant, signed a four-year, $105 million contract extension last offseason.

