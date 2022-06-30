Today is Thursday June 30, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. has foot surgery, out 4-6 months

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 7:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By Tim Macmahon

Memphis Grizzlies power forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. underwent surgery Wednesday to address a stress fracture in his right foot, the team announced.

Jackson is expected to be sidelined approximately four to six months and make a full recovery, according to the team.

The 22-year-old Jackson’s career has been detoured by injuries, but he is coming off the most productive season of his four-year career. He averaged career-bests of 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and a league-leading 2.3 blocks for the Grizzlies, who tied a franchise record with 56 regular-season wins to earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Jackson’s first two seasons ended early because of knee injuries, including a meniscus tear suffered in the Orlando bubble that required surgery to repair. Jackson missed most of the 2020-21 season while recovering from the operation, playing only 11 regular-season games and the playoffs.

Jackson stayed healthy in 2021-22, playing in 78 games and earning first-team All-Defensive honors. He played a key role in the Grizzlies winning their first playoff series since 2015.

Jackson, who forms one of the NBA’s best young duos with All-NBA point guard Ja Morant, signed a four-year, $105 million contract extension last offseason.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design