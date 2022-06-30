Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing over after three days, no timetable for ruling

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 7:12 pm

By Espn.com

Deshaun Watson’s hearing before the NFL and NFL Players Association’s jointly appointed disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson, has finished after three days, a source told ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Thursday.

Watson’s hearing began Tuesday morning and ended Thursday evening.

Watson has been accused in civil lawsuits by 25 women of actions ranging from sexual assault to inappropriate behavior during massage sessions. The NFL has been pushing for a suspension of at least a year, according to Graziano, who reported that both sides engaged in multiple attempts to reach a settlement while the hearing was still happening, but remain unable to agree.

According to Graziano, Robinson asked for post-hearing briefs, which will be due the week of July 11.

There is no set timeline for Robinson’s decision. A source told Graziano that Robinson is expected “to take her time.”

If either the union or league appeals the decision, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee “will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute,” per terms of Article 46 in the collective bargaining agreement.

One of the 25 lawsuits was dropped after the judge ruled the petition had to be amended with the plaintiff’s name. Watson and 20 of the other plaintiffs agreed to settle their lawsuits last week.

On Monday, one of the four active civil suits was amended to name the Houston Texans as a defendant. That day, attorney Tony Buzbee, who at one time represented all 25 women, said in a statement that “the overwhelming evidence collected indicating that the Houston Texans enabled Watson’s behavior is incredibly damning.”

Two grand juries in Texas declined to pursue criminal charges against Watson earlier this year. Watson has maintained his innocence.

The Texans traded Watson to the Browns in March after the first grand jury announced it would not indict him.

