‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ coming to Peacock this winter

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022
D Dipasupil/BET/Getty Images for BET

The TV series inspired by The Best Man franchise will premiere just in time for Christmas.

The Best Man: Final Chapters will premiere December 22 on Peacock, Entertainment Tonight reports.

All the of the two movies, The Best Man in 1999 and The Best Man Holiday in 2013, have returned. Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Regina Hall and Melissa De Sousa have been shooting in several locations, including the Dominican Republic. Nicole Ari Parker, from Empire, has also joined the all-star cast.

The director of the films, Malcolm D. Lee, is also back and has added another famed director for the series, Robert Townsend, whose credits include The Five Heartbeats and Hollywood Shuffle.

On Wednesday, Lee posted an Instagram video from Rockefeller Center in New York City as his crew prepared to shoot a scene.

According to Peacock, The Best Man: Final Chapters "will catch up with the leading characters Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



