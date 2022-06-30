Today is Thursday June 30, 2022
Four dead, three injured in Texas car crash involving smuggling operation: Police

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 5:09 pm
TXDPSSouth twitter

(ENCINAL, Texas) -- Four people were killed and three others are in critical condition Thursday following a car crash involving an alleged migrant smuggling operation in Texas, police said.

The incident took place on Interstate 35 in Encinal, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"The driver suspected of human smuggling evaded law enforcement and crashed into a commercial vehicle," the Texas DPS tweeted.

Encinal is located about 40 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The incident comes three days after 53 migrants being smuggled into the U.S. were found dead inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio.

