Today is Thursday June 30, 2022
Netflix responds as ‘Stranger Things’ fans rally to “Protect Steve!”

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 4:39 pm
With Volume 2 of Stranger Things' fourth season dropping on Netflix Friday, some fans are trying to save their favorite character.

In a move reminiscent of Walking Dead fans declaring, "If Daryl dies, we riot," #Protect Steve! has been popping up in an effort to try to spare Joe Keery's character from a possibly horrible fate.

It seems Netflix has heard their cries, supporting the hashtag with outdoor billboards touting the same plea; the streaming service added in a social media caption "AT ALL COSTS!!!"

One fan replied, "If Steve dies, that’s it, I’m canceling my Netflix subscription," adding the caveat, "Until the last season comes out."

If indeed the five stages of potential grief include bargaining, some fans are apparently already there, with some offering alternatives for Vecna and his minions: "pls sacrifice dustin instead," one commenter replied, referencing Gaten Matarazzo's character.

