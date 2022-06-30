Rose City Airfest driver caution

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 12:53 pm

TYLER — Police are issuing traffic information for Friday’s Rose City Airfest. As you approach the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum on Hwy 64, there will be lanes closed. If you are traveling west, the inside (left) lane will be closed to thru traffic. The inside westbound lane will also be used by public transportation buses to transport passengers to the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum from the general parking area located on Hwy 64 W. If you are traveling east, the outside (right) lane will be closed to thru traffic. Members of the public traveling eastbound planning to attend the Rose City Airfest will be permitted to turn left into the general public parking location.

VIPs, persons with disabilities, media, and Jet Center personnel will be permitted to turn onto Airport Dr. and are asked to display or have their special entry permit readily available. There are message boards for both east and westbound traffic about a mile and a half in each direction from Airport Dr. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution due to the volume of vehicles and pedestrians crossing the roadway to attend the Airfest. Tyler Police Officers will be stationed along Hwy. 64 to assist with traffic control and direction. Click here for more information on the Airfest.

Go Back