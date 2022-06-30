Boil water notice for part of Palestine

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 12:27 pm

PALESTINE – The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for Lakeview Ave. to Rogers St. on Park Ave. due to a water main break. Water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for three minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. Officials say they’ll notify customers when the notice is rescinded. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Jason Shelton or Kevin Olson at (903) 731-8423.

