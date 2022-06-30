Today is Thursday June 30, 2022
Migrants in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 11:58 am
LAS VEGAS, Honduras (AP) – Families of the more than 60 people packed into a tractor-trailer and abandoned in Texas have began to confirm their worst fears. And a common narrative is taking shape from Honduras to Mexico: people seeking a better life. Children hoping to earn enough to support their parents. Young adults who had hoped college would lead to success left their country disillusioned. A man already working in the U.S. decided to take a cousin on his return from a trip to his homeland. More than 50 of those migrants left in the sweltering heat on the outskirts of San Antonio have died, while others remain in hospitals.



