Today is Thursday June 30, 2022
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 11:59 am
AUSTIN (AP) – The U.S. Marshals Service says a Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica. The Marshals Service announced Thursday that 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong was arrested Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas. Armstrong was expected to be returned to the United States, where she faces a murder charge. Wilson was found dead May 11, and Austin police May 19 issued a murder warrant for Armstrong. Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native known as “Mo,” had been in Austin for a cycling event.



