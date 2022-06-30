Plane crash reported outside Big Sandy was false alarm

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 12:00 pm

WINONA – Josh Joplin, constable for Precinct 4 in Smith County, spoke on reports of a possible plane crash in Big Sandy and confirmed it to be a false alarm. According to our news partner KETK, officials reported that a call came in at 9:53 Thursday morning about a low flying plane that went below a tree line and did not appear to come back up. The caller also reported seeing smoke. The ranch owner of the field confirmed that the apparent low-flying plane was a crop duster spraying weeds. Winona Fire responded to the scene along with EMS and police from Smith and Upshur counties, and officials were able to confirm that the pilot of the plane matching the caller’s description was fine.

