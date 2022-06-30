Today is Thursday June 30, 2022
Supreme Court: Biden properly ended Trump-era asylum policy

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 12:00 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended a Trump-era policy forcing some U.S. asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico. The justices’ 5-4 decision for the administration came in a case about the “Remain in Mexico” policy under President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office in January 2021. But lower courts ordered it reinstated in response to a lawsuit from Republican-led Texas and Missouri. The current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than did the Trump administration.



