Supreme Court overturns Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy for asylum seekers

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 9:26 am
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Biden administration Thursday as it sought to end former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy for asylum seekers.

The dispute involved whether asylum seekers would be sent back across the southern border and forced to stay in Mexico while their claims were being adjudicated.

The court ruled 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joining the three liberal judges in the majority.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

