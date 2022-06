Smith County offices closed for Independence Day

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 8:44 am

SMITH COUNTY — All non-emergency Smith County offices will be closed for business on Monday, July 4, 2022, for the Fourth of July holiday. Offices will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, July 5. Smith County Commissioners Court will be held at its regular time – 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Smith County Courthouse Annex, located at 200 E. Ferguson Street in Tyler.

Go Back