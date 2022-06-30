Today is Thursday June 30, 2022
JoJo Siwa, Jesse Tyler Ferguson join ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 3

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 8:06 am
JoJo Siwa and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are joining High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The pair will appear in guest roles, joining previously announced guest star Corbin Bleu from the High School Musical film franchise, when the show premieres July 27.

Season 3 has the Wildcats at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleep-away camp in California, as they work on staging a production of Frozen. Music from Camp Rock and the High School Musical movies will also be featured.

Siwa, who recently was runner-up on Dancing with the Stars season 30 and is a judge on season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance, will play Madison, an alum of Camp Shallow Lake. Ferguson, who starred on Modern Family and just won a Tony for Take Me Out on Broadway, will play Marvin, who is described as an old family friend of Olivia Rodrigo's character, Nini.

Disney+ also dropped the official trailer for season 3, giving fans an extensive look at all the fun to expect as the Wildcats set out to put on yet another show-stopping production.

The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series also includes Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie and Julia Lester.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



