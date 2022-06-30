In Brief: George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite for ‘Paradise’, and more

Posted/updated on: June 30, 2022 at 7:36 am

George Clooney and his pal -- and Ocean's Eleven co-star -- Julia Roberts reunite in the trailer to the new romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. The pair play a former couple who married impulsively, and then divorced bitterly, who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake. The film debuts in October...

Emmy and Oscar winner Kate Winslet is following her Mare of Easttown role with another HBO limited series. Deadline reports the actress will produce and star in Trust, an adaptation of a bestselling book from Hernan Diaz. Set in New York City in the Roaring '20s, the book centers on a rich financier who has his secretary ghostwrite a memoir that bends the truth about his wife and his life ...

HBO Max has released the raunchy trailer for the third season of its animated series Harley Quinn. Kaley Cuoco reprises her voice role as the titular anti-hero, who in the teaser reunites with GFF Poison Ivy, voiced by Lake Bell. Also along for the ride is Ron Funches as King Shark, J.B. Smoove voicing Frank the Plant, Alan Tudyk as both Clayface and The Joker, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon, and Diedrich Bader as Batman/Bruce Wayne. The "mayhem and madness" kicks off with three episodes on July 28... (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)







Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back