NBA salary cap for 2022-23 projected to increase to $123.6M

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2022 at 6:26 pm

By Tim Bontemps

NEW YORK — The NBA’s salary cap for the 2022-23 season is projected to come in at roughly $123.6 million, sources told ESPN, an $11.6 million increase from last season’s $112 million figure.

At that number, the luxury tax line for the 2022-23 season would be roughly $150.2 million, and the hard cap — which teams cannot exceed if they acquire a player in a sign-and-trade deal or if they use the full midlevel exception — will come in at roughly $156.9 million.

The final salary-cap number, which will be determined once the audit of the league’s finances is complete and the basketball-related income for the 2021-22 season is totaled, will be sent to teams before the league’s moratorium for the start of the 2022-23 league year begins, at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The cap jump of $11.6 million would also be roughly equal to the amount the cap has increased from 2017-18 through 2021-22, as the league spent parts of each of the past three seasons playing through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Go Back