Today is Wednesday June 29, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


NBA salary cap for 2022-23 projected to increase to $123.6M

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2022 at 6:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By Tim Bontemps

NEW YORK — The NBA’s salary cap for the 2022-23 season is projected to come in at roughly $123.6 million, sources told ESPN, an $11.6 million increase from last season’s $112 million figure.

At that number, the luxury tax line for the 2022-23 season would be roughly $150.2 million, and the hard cap — which teams cannot exceed if they acquire a player in a sign-and-trade deal or if they use the full midlevel exception — will come in at roughly $156.9 million.

The final salary-cap number, which will be determined once the audit of the league’s finances is complete and the basketball-related income for the 2021-22 season is totaled, will be sent to teams before the league’s moratorium for the start of the 2022-23 league year begins, at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The cap jump of $11.6 million would also be roughly equal to the amount the cap has increased from 2017-18 through 2021-22, as the league spent parts of each of the past three seasons playing through the COVID-19 pandemic.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design