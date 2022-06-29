Today is Wednesday June 29, 2022
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes South Carolina

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2022 at 4:49 pm
Nine OK/Getty Images

(ELGIN, S.C.) -- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Elgin, South Carolina, on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

The latest quake comes after a 3.4 earthquake hit the area, 6.4 miles from Elgin, on Sunday.

More than 3,000 people reported feeling Wednesday’s quake, according to USGS. Due to the shallow nature of the earthquake, it could be felt in a wider area, the agency said.

South Carolina has been the site of a few earthquakes already this year.

In May, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Columbia and was felt in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia, according to ABC News affiliate WPDE in Florence, South Carolina.

Elgin is 25 miles from Columbia.

While other states, such as California, often draw more attention for having earthquakes, South Carolina experiences between 10 and 15 earthquakes a year, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

