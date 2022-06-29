Today is Wednesday June 29, 2022
Jamie Foxx, Tom Brady get Cameron Diaz to “unretire” for Netflix film ‘Back In Action’

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2022 at 4:49 pm
Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic -- NBC/Mary Ellen Matthews

After reportedly retiring from Hollywood, Cameron Diaz is Back In Action, literally.

Jamie Foxx tapped an expert on "unretiring," NFL legend Tom Brady, to help him convince the actress to co-star in a Netflix action comedy called Back In Action.

"Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT," Foxx captioned the audio conversation posted on Instagram.

Asking his Annie co-star if he could add another caller to the phone call who can "help her through" her nerves about jumping back into the movie game, Diaz agreed.

"I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire, and I am relatively successful at unretiring," said Brady, who recently decided to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an announcement he was hanging up his jersey.

"Honestly, exactly what I need," Diaz giggled.

Back In Action gets underway next year, Oscar winner Foxx explained to his Instagram followers.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



