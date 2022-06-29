Today is Wednesday June 29, 2022
Marshall man arrested after attack at investigator’s home

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2022 at 12:28 pm
Marshall man arrested after attack at investigator’s homeHARRISON COUNTY – Officials say an off-duty Harrison County investigator was attacked at his home Tuesday night, resulting in a physical altercation. According to our news partner KETK, dispatch was notified of the incident, and responders found Jerry Guilliams, 43, of Marshall, handcuffed by the investigator after their altercation. Officials said an investigation found that Guilliams allegedly walked onto the investigator’s property and demanded to speak to him by name. Guilliams began making verbal threats and became belligerant, according to police. The investigator said he told Guilliams to leave the property multiple times, and after he refused, the investigator tried to detain the man, who officials say then began assaulting the investigator. The investigator is said to have had multiple law enforcement interactions with the suspect, all of which were nonviolent. Authorities continue to investigate.



