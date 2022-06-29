Today is Wednesday June 29, 2022
#SchoolisCool event in need of donations

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2022 at 12:20 pm
#SchoolisCool event in need of donationsTYLER — The Tyler Area Business Education Council continues to seek donations and sponsorships from local businesses and organizations for their annual #SchoolisCool event. At last report, they had reached 44% of their $50,000 goal to provide 2,000 backpacks. Every $30 will purchase a backpack with school supplies for a kid in need. Donations can be made here or by check. #SchoolisCool is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4, as a drive-thru event at Fun Forest Park. The event helps children and parents to prepare for the new school year. Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away to the first 2,000 school-aged children in line. For more information, contact LaToya Young at (903) 592-1661 ext. 252 or LYoung@TylerTexas.com.



