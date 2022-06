Uninterrupted travel to resume on Toll 49 during 4th of July weekend

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2022 at 10:44 am

EAST TEXAS — North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) is putting construction on hold on Toll 49 from July 1st to July 4th in observation of the Independence Day holiday. Evening construction will resume on July 5th at 9:00 pm and will continue through 7:00 am until the overlay is complete.

