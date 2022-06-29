Wendy Williams gives health update, shares plans for podcast

Wendy, who has been battling health issues including lymphedema -- a condition that causes swelling due to a blockage in the lymphatic system, according to the Mayo Clinic -- also revealed that she only has about five percent of feeling left in her feet.

While lifting her swollen foot up for the camera, the longtime host said, "Do you see this? [My foot] is up and down. I can only feel maybe five percent of my feet, do you understand?" She then clarified that she can "stand up" on her own and doesn't need the help of a wheelchair.

The Wendy Williams Show ran for 13 seasons, with Wendy on hiatus from the show's final season as she dealt with her various health conditions. The final season continued with a rotation of guests hosts before ending on June 17.