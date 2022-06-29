New indictments returned in Texas against convicted murderer

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2022 at 4:45 am

MCKINNEY (AP) – New capital murder indictments have been returned against a convicted murderer from the Dallas area whom authorities now allege is responsible for 22 deaths. A Collin County grand jury indicted Billy Chemirmir on Tuesday on single capital murder counts in each of the 2017 deaths of four women. The 50-year-old has already been convicted in Dallas County of capital murder in the 2018 death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Since prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty, Chemirmir was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

