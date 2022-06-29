Today is Wednesday June 29, 2022
Judge told to recuse himself in former Texas officer’s trial

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2022 at 4:44 am
FORT WORTH (AP) – A new judge must be assigned to oversee the murder case against a former Texas police officer after defense attorneys successfully argued that the initial judge must recuse himself. Retired Second Court of Appeals Justice Lee Gabriel issued the decision Tuesday after hearing arguments last week. Attorneys for the former officer Aaron Dean argued that Judge David Hagerman’s pre-trial decisions raised questions about his objectivity. Dean is accused of shooting Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman, through a window of her home while responding to a call reporting the front door was open.



