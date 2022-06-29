San Antonio migrant deaths lead to slow effort to ID victims

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2022 at 4:23 am

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bodies without identification documents, remote villages without phone service, the need to share fingerprint data across borders and even stolen IDs are complicating efforts to identify the 51 dead migrants found in San Antonio as families from Mexico to Honduras worry their loved ones could be among them. Few identities of the dead migrants found in the back of a trailer have been made public more than a day after they were found, illustrating the challenges authorities face in tracing people who cross borders clandestinely. Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, who represents the district where the truck was abandoned, said that by Tuesday afternoon, medical examiners had potentially identified 34 of the victims.

